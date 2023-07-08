The 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9 will feature Brian Gay as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 on offer.

Brian Gay Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Gay has scored below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Gay has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Gay has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Gay hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 52nd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 32 -8 279 0 2 0 0 $156,313

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Gay has an average finishing position of 63rd in his past seven appearances at this event.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

Gay will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,142 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Gay's Last Time Out

Gay was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of the field.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the fifth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Gay was better than only 5% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Gay shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Gay recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.7).

Gay's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that most recent competition, Gay's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Gay finished the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Gay fell short compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

