Brian Stuard will take to the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois to compete in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. It's a par-71 that spans 7,289 yards, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 up for grabs.

Brian Stuard Insights

Stuard has finished better than par once and posted two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stuard has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Stuard has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 48 -5 280 0 6 0 0 $255,737

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Stuard's past seven appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 13th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 263 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

Stuard will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,308 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Stuard's Last Time Out

Stuard was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.45-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was poor, putting him in the 0 percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stuard was better than just 15% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Stuard fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stuard had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Stuard's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average (5.9).

In that last outing, Stuard's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Stuard finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Stuard finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Stuard Odds to Win: +75000

