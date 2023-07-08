The 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will have Brice Garnett in the field from July 6- 9 as the competitors battle the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Garnett at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Brice Garnett Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Garnett has finished below par 12 times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Garnett's average finish has been 57th.

Garnett has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Garnett will look to make the cut for the seventh straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 43 -5 280 0 14 0 1 $496,366

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In his past seven appearances at this event, Garnett has had an average finishing position of 41st.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

TPC Deere Run measures 7,289 yards for this tournament, 263 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,026).

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Garnett has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,308 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be at 7,289 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Garnett's Last Time Out

Garnett was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 51st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Garnett was better than just 28% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Garnett carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Garnett had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Garnett's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.9.

At that most recent tournament, Garnett's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Garnett ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Garnett fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

