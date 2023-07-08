Callum Tarren is in 115th place, at +1, after the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Callum Tarren Insights

Tarren has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Tarren has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Tarren has had an average finish of 55th.

In his past five appearances, Tarren has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Tarren will attempt to prolong his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 35 -6 264 0 15 1 2 $1.7M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Tarren has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 61st.

Tarren has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Tarren finished 115th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,011 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this tournament.

The courses that Tarren has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,274 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

Tarren's Last Time Out

Tarren was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 65th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 47th percentile among all competitors.

Tarren was better than 88% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Tarren fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tarren carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Tarren's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average (5.9).

At that last tournament, Tarren's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Tarren ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Tarren finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Tarren's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

