The 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run will see Cameron Champ in the field in Silvis, Illinois from July 6- 9, up against the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 at stake.

Cameron Champ Insights

Champ has finished better than par seven times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Champ has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Champ has had an average finish of 57th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Champ has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 31 -7 277 0 7 0 2 $818,870

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Champ's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 11th.

Champ made the cut in one of his past three entries in this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 263 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

Courses that Champ has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,294 yards, five yards longer than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ was in the third percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the 51st percentile among all competitors.

Champ shot better than 74% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Champ recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Champ recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Champ's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.9.

In that most recent outing, Champ carded a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Champ ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Champ underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

