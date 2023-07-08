Cameron Percy will be among those competing at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Cameron Percy Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Percy has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Percy has finished with a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Percy's average finish has been 60th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 36 -5 279 0 11 0 1 $725,077

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Percy has two top-20 finishes in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 28th.

Percy has made the cut in three of his past seven appearances at this tournament.

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 263 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Percy will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,314 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Percy's Last Time Out

Percy finished in the 42nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 37th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Percy was better than only 3% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Percy carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Percy had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Percy's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

At that last tournament, Percy's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Percy finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Percy fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Percy Odds to Win: +30000

