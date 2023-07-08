Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. White Sox on July 8, 2023
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Luis Robert and others in this matchup.
Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Robert Stats
- Robert has put up 90 hits with 22 doubles, 26 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .271/.331/.572 so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI (80 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .244/.321/.436 so far this season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
