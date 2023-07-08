The John Deere Classic is underway, and Chad Collins is currently in 89th place with a score of E.

Looking to wager on Chad Collins at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Chad Collins Insights

Over his last nine rounds, Collins has scored better than par three times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last nine rounds, Collins has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, Collins has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Collins has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 89 E 71 0 1 0 0 $0

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Collins has had an average finish of 80th at this tournament in six appearances, including a personal best 70th-place.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Collins last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 89th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,011 yards, 278 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's event.

TPC Deere Run is 7,289 yards, 28 yards shorter than the average course Collins has played in the past year (7,317).

Collins' Last Time Out

Collins was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was below average, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

Collins was better than 97% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Collins carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Collins carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Collins' one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average (5.9).

In that last competition, Collins posted a bogey or worse on eight of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Collins finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with six on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Collins finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

+100000

All statistics in this article reflect Collins' performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

