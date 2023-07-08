After the first round of the John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley is currently 64th with a score of -1.

Looking to bet on Chesson Hadley at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chesson Hadley Insights

Hadley has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Hadley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Hadley's average finish has been 41st.

In his past five events, Hadley has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Hadley has qualified for the weekend in four consecutive tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 33 -7 261 0 13 0 2 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Hadley's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 33rd.

Hadley has four made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Hadley finished 64th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,011 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 278 yards longer than average.

The average course Hadley has played in the past year has been 26 yards shorter than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

Hadley's Last Time Out

Hadley was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was good enough to place him in the 87th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hadley was better than only 28% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Hadley carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hadley recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Hadley's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average (5.9).

At that last competition, Hadley's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Hadley finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hadley carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Hadley Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hadley's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.