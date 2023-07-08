The field at the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will feature Chris Stroud. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a piece of the $7,400,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,289-yard course from July 6- 9.

Looking to bet on Stroud at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Chris Stroud Insights

Stroud has finished under par eight times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Stroud has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Stroud's average finish has been 44th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 38 -8 277 0 8 1 1 $454,070

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Stroud has two top-five finishes in his past eight appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 31st.

Stroud has six made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 263 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Stroud has played in the past year (7,297 yards) is eight yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Stroud's Last Time Out

Stroud was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 13th percentile of the field.

Stroud shot better than only 28% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Stroud carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stroud did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Stroud's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

At that last tournament, Stroud's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Stroud ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stroud fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Stroud Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

