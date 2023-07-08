David Lingmerth is set for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run (par-71) in Silvis, Illinois from July 6- 9. The purse is $7,400,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Lingmerth at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

David Lingmerth Insights

Lingmerth has finished under par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lingmerth has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Lingmerth has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 37 -4 280 0 12 0 4 $1.7M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Lingmerth fell short of the cut line in each of his last five trips to this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

Lingmerth will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,274 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Lingmerth's Last Time Out

Lingmerth finished in the 20th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 87th percentile of the field.

Lingmerth shot better than only 3% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Lingmerth failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lingmerth recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Lingmerth's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average (5.9).

In that most recent tournament, Lingmerth's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Lingmerth finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lingmerth finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

