Following the second round of the John Deere Classic, Davis Thompson is in 45th at -5.

Looking to wager on Davis Thompson at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Davis Thompson Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Thompson has finished better than par seven times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Thompson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five events, Thompson has had an average finish of 42nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Thompson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 45 -5 271 0 14 1 2 $1.6M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Thompson finished 45th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 275 yards longer than average.

Thompson will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,316 yards during the past year.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 51st percentile.

Thompson shot better than 88% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Thompson carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Thompson recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Thompson's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average of 5.9.

In that most recent tournament, Thompson's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Thompson finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic recording a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Thompson finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Thompson Odds to Win: +30000

All statistics in this article reflect Thompson's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

