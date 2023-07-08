Derek Ernst is set to compete at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run, with action from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Ernst at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Derek Ernst Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Ernst has scored better than par six times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Ernst has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Ernst's average finish has been 41st.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Ernst has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 41 -7 280 0 2 0 0 $52,898

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Ernst has an average finishing position of 49th in his past five appearances at this event.

Ernst has three made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this event.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Ernst has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,440 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be at 7,289 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Ernst's Last Time Out

Ernst finished in the third percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes.

He averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the 17th percentile among all competitors.

Ernst was better than just 22% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

Ernst did not have a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Ernst recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

Ernst's two birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average of 6.3.

At that last competition, Ernst's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Ernst ended the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Ernst carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Ernst Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

