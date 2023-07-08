Derek Lamely will take to the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,289-yard course with $7,400,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a wager on Lamely at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Derek Lamely Insights

Lamely has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lamely has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Lamely has had an average finish of 44th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Lamely has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 44 -6 280 0 2 0 0 $52,205

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 263 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

Courses that Lamely has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,398 yards, 109 yards longer than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Lamely's Last Time Out

Lamely was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.42-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was below average, putting him in the fourth percentile of the field.

Lamely was better than 44% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Lamely fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Lamely carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Lamely's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average (6.3).

At that last outing, Lamely's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Lamely finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Lamely had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

