The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run includes Doc Redman. The tournament runs from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Redman at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Doc Redman Insights

Redman has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Redman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Redman has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Redman has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 35 -8 276 0 8 0 0 $412,372

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Redman wound up 37th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this event.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

The average course Redman has played i the last year (7,287 yards) is two yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Redman's Last Time Out

Redman shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of the field.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was poor, putting him in the 13th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Redman was better than 74% of the competitors (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Redman shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Redman recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Redman's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average (5.9).

At that most recent outing, Redman's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Redman finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on five of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 6.2.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Redman finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

