The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run will include Dylan Frittelli. The competition takes place from July 6- 9.

Dylan Frittelli Insights

Frittelli has finished under par four times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Frittelli has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Frittelli has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 31 -5 279 0 9 0 0 $915,998

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The past three times Frittelli played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 16th.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Frittelli will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,299 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Frittelli's Last Time Out

Frittelli finished in the 0 percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 51st percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Frittelli was better than 47% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Frittelli did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Frittelli had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Frittelli's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

At that last tournament, Frittelli carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Frittelli ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Frittelli finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Frittelli Odds to Win: +25000

