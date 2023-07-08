The 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will include Erik Van Rooyen as part of the field from July 6- 9 as the golfers battle the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Van Rooyen at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Erik Van Rooyen Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Van Rooyen has scored better than par once.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Van Rooyen has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Van Rooyen has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 32 -8 278 0 7 0 2 $585,834

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

At 7,289 yards, TPC Deere Run is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,026 yards.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

Courses that Van Rooyen has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,265 yards, 24 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Van Rooyen's Last Time Out

Van Rooyen was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.35 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the first percentile among all competitors.

Van Rooyen was better than 97% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Van Rooyen recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Van Rooyen did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Van Rooyen's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average (5.9).

At that last competition, Van Rooyen's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Van Rooyen finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with six on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Van Rooyen finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Van Rooyen Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

