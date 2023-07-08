After the first round of the John Deere Classic, Greyson Sigg is currently third with a score of -6.

Looking to bet on Greyson Sigg at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Greyson Sigg Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Sigg has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Sigg has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Sigg has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

Sigg has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sigg has made the cut in four consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 36 -7 267 0 19 1 3 $1.4M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Sigg's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 10th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

The most recent time Sigg played this event was in 2023, and he finished third.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,011.

Courses that Sigg has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,250 yards, 39 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

Sigg's Last Time Out

Sigg was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 65th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 51st percentile among all competitors.

Sigg was better than only 24% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Sigg carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sigg had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Sigg's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average (5.9).

In that last tournament, Sigg posted a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Sigg ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Sigg finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Sigg Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Sigg's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

