The field at the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will feature Harry Higgs. He and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $7,400,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,289-yard course from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a bet on Higgs at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Harry Higgs Insights

Higgs has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Higgs has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Higgs has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Higgs has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 29 -9 278 0 12 0 1 $786,894

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Higgs did not make the cut in either of his last two trips to this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 263 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

TPC Deere Run is 7,289 yards, five yards shorter than the average course Higgs has played in the past year (7,294).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Higgs' Last Time Out

Higgs was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 65th percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was below average, putting him in the 26th percentile of the field.

Higgs shot better than 88% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.51.

Higgs recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Higgs recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Higgs recorded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that most recent outing, Higgs' showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Higgs finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 11 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Higgs finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Higgs Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.