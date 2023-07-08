James Hahn is set for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run (par-71) in Silvis, Illinois from July 6- 9. The purse is $7,400,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Hahn at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

James Hahn Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hahn has finished below par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Hahn has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Hahn's average finish has been 54th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Hahn has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 42 -5 279 0 13 1 1 $751,725

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Hahn wound up 67th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Hahn has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,026.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Hahn will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Hahn's Last Time Out

Hahn was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 51st percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hahn shot better than just 0% of the golfers (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Hahn recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hahn had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Hahn's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

In that most recent outing, Hahn carded a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Hahn ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, fewer than the field average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hahn had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Hahn Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.