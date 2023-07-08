Jim Herman will take to the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,289-yard course with $7,400,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Herman at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Jim Herman Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Herman has finished better than par five times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Herman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Herman has had an average finish of 69th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Herman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 69th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 54 -4 280 0 8 0 0 $301,808

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Herman has one top-10 finish in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 19th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

At 7,289 yards, TPC Deere Run is set up as a par-71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,026 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

The courses that Herman has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,275 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Herman's Last Time Out

Herman finished in the 19th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.83 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Herman was better than just 1% of the competitors (averaging 5.50 strokes).

Herman recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Herman had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

Herman's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that last competition, Herman's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Herman finished the Travelers Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Herman carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.6).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Herman Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

