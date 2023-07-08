The 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run will see Jimmy Walker as part of the field in Silvis, Illinois from July 6- 9, up against the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Walker at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jimmy Walker Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Walker has finished better than par five times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Walker has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Walker has had an average finish of 57th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Walker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 31 -6 279 0 9 0 0 $986,229

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 263 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

The average course Walker has played in the past year has been 7,289 yards, the exact distance TPC Deere Run will measure at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the third percentile of the field.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 13th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Walker shot better than 47% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Walker failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Walker had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Walker carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Walker had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Walker ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Walker finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Walker Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.