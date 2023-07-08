Jonathan Byrd is in the field at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse available is $7,400,000.00.

Looking to bet on Byrd at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Jonathan Byrd Insights

Byrd has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Byrd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Byrd has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Byrd has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 42 -7 278 0 9 0 0 $366,931

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Byrd's previous nine appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 37th.

Byrd has made the cut in five of his past nine appearances at this tournament.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,026.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

The courses that Byrd has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,303 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be at 7,289 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Byrd's Last Time Out

Byrd was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 13th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Byrd shot better than 74% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Byrd shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Byrd recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Byrd's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

At that most recent outing, Byrd's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Byrd finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Byrd finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Byrd Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

