Kelly Kraft will take to the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois to play in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. It's a par-71 that spans 7,289 yards, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Kraft at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kelly Kraft Insights

Kraft has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Kraft has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Kraft has had an average finish of 52nd.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kraft has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 45 -6 278 0 10 0 0 $451,121

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Kraft has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 44th.

Kraft has made the cut in each of his last five trips to this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this event.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Kraft has played in the past year has been 13 yards longer than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Kraft's Last Time Out

Kraft finished in the seventh percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

Kraft was better than 74% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Kraft did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kraft recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (1.9).

Kraft had more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Kraft's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Kraft finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic registering a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kraft finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Kraft Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.