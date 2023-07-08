Held from July 6- 9, Kevin Tway will play in the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Looking to place a bet on Tway at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Kevin Tway Insights

Tway has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Tway has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Tway has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Tway has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 39 -6 278 0 14 0 0 $803,497

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Tway's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 34th.

Tway has four made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,026.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

The average course Tway has played i the last year (7,277 yards) is 12 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Tway's Last Time Out

Tway shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 40 holes.

Tway shot better than 65% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Tway carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tway had more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (1.9).

Tway's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average (5.9).

In that most recent competition, Tway's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Tway ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Tway finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

