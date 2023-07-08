Kyle Westmoreland will compete at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse available is $7,400,000.00.

Kyle Westmoreland Insights

Westmoreland has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He hasn't finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Westmoreland has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Westmoreland finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Westmoreland has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 46 -3 283 0 6 0 0 $228,852

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than average.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC Deere Run checks in at 7,289 yards, four yards longer than the average course Westmoreland has played in the past year (7,285 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Westmoreland's Last Time Out

Westmoreland shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 20th percentile of the field.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 67th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Westmoreland shot better than only 13% of the golfers (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Westmoreland shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Westmoreland had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.9).

Westmoreland had more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent outing, Westmoreland had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Westmoreland finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Westmoreland underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

