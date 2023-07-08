The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 35 walks.
  • Nootbaar enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .316.
  • In 61.4% of his games this year (35 of 57), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (24.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 57), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.1% of his games this year, Nootbaar has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 27 games this season (47.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 31
.234 AVG .282
.351 OBP .373
.319 SLG .436
4 XBH 12
2 HR 3
10 RBI 15
20/18 K/BB 34/17
2 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Toussaint (0-1) gets the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.