Martin Trainer will play at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at the par-71, 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Martin Trainer Insights

Martin Trainer Insights

Trainer has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 14 rounds, Trainer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Trainer's average finish has been 47th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Trainer has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 48 -4 281 0 7 0 0 $204,544

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Trainer placed 63rd in his only finish.

Trainer has one made cut in his past three appearances at this tournament.

At 7,289 yards, TPC Deere Run is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,026 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

The average course Trainer has played in the past year has been 36 yards longer than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Trainer's Last Time Out

Trainer shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 20th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the 13th percentile of the field.

Trainer was better than just 3% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Trainer did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Trainer had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Trainer's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.9.

In that last tournament, Trainer's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Trainer ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Trainer fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

+50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

