The field at the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will feature Matthias Schwab. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $7,400,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,289-yard course from July 6- 9.

Matthias Schwab Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Schwab has scored better than par seven times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Schwab has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five events, Schwab has had an average finish of 77th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Schwab has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 54 -3 282 0 13 0 1 $471,618

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this tournament.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

The courses that Schwab has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,259 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Schwab's Last Time Out

Schwab finished in the seventh percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 47th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Schwab shot better than just 15% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Schwab carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Schwab had more bogeys or worse (six) than the field average (1.9).

Schwab's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average (5.9).

In that most recent tournament, Schwab's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Schwab ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Schwab underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

