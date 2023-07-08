The 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run will see Max McGreevy as part of the field in Silvis, Illinois from July 6- 9, up against the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on McGreevy at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Max McGreevy Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, McGreevy has finished below par three times, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

McGreevy has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

McGreevy has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 34 -6 278 0 7 1 2 $621,297

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course McGreevy has played in the past year has been 19 yards shorter than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

McGreevy's Last Time Out

McGreevy shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the 13th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, McGreevy shot better than 47% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

McGreevy carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, McGreevy had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

McGreevy's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average (5.9).

At that last competition, McGreevy's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

McGreevy finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, McGreevy fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

