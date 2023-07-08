Michael Gligic is ready to enter the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, taking place from July 6- 9.

Looking to bet on Gligic at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Michael Gligic Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Gligic has shot under par six times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 11 rounds.

Gligic has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Gligic has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Gligic has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -6 279 0 7 0 0 $237,745

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Gligic's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 10th.

Gligic has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 263 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Gligic has played in the past year (7,300 yards) is 11 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Gligic's Last Time Out

Gligic finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 28th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Gligic shot better than just 15% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Gligic carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Gligic carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Gligic's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.9.

At that last outing, Gligic's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Gligic finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Gligic had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Gligic Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

