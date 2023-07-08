The John Deere Classic is underway, and Michael Kim is currently in 89th place with a score of E.

Looking to place a wager on Michael Kim at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Michael Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 15 rounds.

Kim has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Kim has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 34 -6 264 0 14 1 3 $1.4M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The past six times Kim played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 52nd.

Kim has made the cut four times in his previous six entries in this event.

Kim finished 89th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,011 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this tournament.

TPC Deere Run checks in at 7,289 yards, 12 yards longer than the average course Kim has played in the past year (7,277 yards).

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 57th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 72nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Kim shot better than 41% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Kim shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Kim had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

Kim carded more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that last tournament, Kim's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Kim ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Kim carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Kim Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.