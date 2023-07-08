The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will feature Michael Thorbjornsen. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse is $7,400,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Thorbjornsen at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Michael Thorbjornsen Insights

Thorbjornsen has finished below par five times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Thorbjornsen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 0 0 0 0 $0

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

At 7,289 yards, TPC Deere Run is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,026 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

The courses that Thorbjornsen has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,232 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Thorbjornsen's Last Time Out

Thorbjornsen was in the 86th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was poor, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

Thorbjornsen was better than 48% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Thorbjornsen carded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Thorbjornsen recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.7).

Thorbjornsen had fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that last competition, Thorbjornsen's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Thorbjornsen ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, worse than the field average, 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Thorbjornsen finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Thorbjornsen Odds to Win: +12500

