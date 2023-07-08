The 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9 will feature Nick Watney in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Watney at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nick Watney Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Watney has shot better than par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Watney has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Watney has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Watney has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 50 -4 282 0 7 0 0 $265,920

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Watney's past seven appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 31st.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

Courses that Watney has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,294 yards, five yards longer than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Watney's Last Time Out

Watney was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 37th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Watney was better than 44% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Watney carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Watney recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Watney carded more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Watney's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Watney ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Watney finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Watney Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.