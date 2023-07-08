The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (batting .226 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .236.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has gotten a hit in 47 of 79 games this season (59.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (16.5%).

He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 79), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has driven home a run in 28 games this season (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .282 AVG .196 .368 OBP .281 .556 SLG .399 14 XBH 15 10 HR 7 32 RBI 20 46/17 K/BB 47/17 2 SB 3

