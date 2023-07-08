At the end of the first round of the John Deere Classic, Patton Kizzire is currently 89th with a score of E.

Looking to wager on Patton Kizzire at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Patton Kizzire Insights

Kizzire has finished under par seven times and scored eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Kizzire has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Kizzire has had an average finish of 58th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Kizzire has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 46 -5 266 0 15 0 2 $943,102

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Kizzire's past five appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 34th.

Kizzire made the cut in each of his five most recent entries to this event.

Kizzire finished 89th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 278 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Kizzire has played in the past year have averaged 7,289 yards, which is the exact length of TPC Deere Run this week.

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 51st percentile.

Kizzire shot better than only 3% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Kizzire fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kizzire did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Kizzire carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that most recent outing, Kizzire's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Kizzire finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kizzire fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Kizzire's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.