Peter Malnati will take to the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,289-yard course with $7,400,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Peter Malnati Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Malnati has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Malnati has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Malnati has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Malnati has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 31 -6 280 0 12 1 2 $1.3M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Malnati has had an average finish of 43rd at this tournament in seven appearances, including a personal best 27th-place.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Malnati will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,280 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Malnati's Last Time Out

Malnati was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 87th percentile of the field.

Malnati was better than 74% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Malnati carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Malnati did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Malnati's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average (5.9).

At that most recent competition, Malnati's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Malnati finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Malnati finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

