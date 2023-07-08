Ricky Barnes will play at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse available is $7,400,000.00.

Looking to bet on Barnes at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Ricky Barnes Insights

Barnes has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds played.

Over his last 12 rounds, Barnes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Barnes has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Barnes has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 36 -6 281 0 4 0 1 $179,255

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Barnes' previous 10 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 48th.

Barnes made the cut in six of his past 10 entries in this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

TPC Deere Run is 7,289 yards, 62 yards shorter than the average course Barnes has played in the past year (7,351).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Barnes' Last Time Out

Barnes was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 34th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Barnes shot better than just 22% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Barnes did not have a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Barnes recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

Barnes' three birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average of 6.3.

At that last tournament, Barnes' performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Barnes ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Barnes underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

