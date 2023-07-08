Robby Shelton will play at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at the par-71, 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Looking to wager on Shelton at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Robby Shelton Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Shelton has shot better than par on six occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 14 rounds, Shelton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Shelton has had an average finish of 50th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 33 -7 278 0 15 0 2 $1.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Shelton placed 27th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

Shelton has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

The average course Shelton has played in the past year has been 21 yards shorter than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Shelton's Last Time Out

Shelton was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 13th percentile among all competitors.

Shelton was better than 47% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Shelton recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Shelton carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Shelton recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that most recent competition, Shelton's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Shelton ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 6.2.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Shelton finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Shelton Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.