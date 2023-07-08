The John Deere Classic is underway, and Ross Steelman is currently in 41st place with a score of -2.

Looking to place a bet on Ross Steelman at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Ross Steelman Insights

Over his last three rounds, Steelman has shot below par twice, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last three rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Steelman has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last three rounds.

In his past two appearances, Steelman finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past two appearances.

In his past two appearances, Steelman has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 41 -2 69 0 1 0 0 $0

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Steelman finished 41st on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,011 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 278 yards longer than average.

The courses that Steelman has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,317 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be at 7,289 yards this week.

Steelman's Last Time Out

Steelman finished in the 0 percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the 37th percentile of the field.

Steelman shot better than 47% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Steelman did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Steelman carded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Steelman carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that last tournament, Steelman's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Steelman finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Steelman carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Steelman's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

