Russell Knox will be among those playing the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a bet on Knox at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Russell Knox Insights

Knox has finished under par nine times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Knox has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Knox's average finish has been 56th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Knox has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 44 -5 279 0 17 0 0 $605,493

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Knox finished below the cut line in each of his last two trips to this tournament.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Knox has played in the past year has been 58 yards shorter than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Knox's Last Time Out

Knox was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 37th percentile.

Knox shot better than just 28% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Knox shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Knox did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Knox's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

At that last competition, Knox posted a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Knox finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Knox carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Knox Odds to Win: +30000

