Ryan Armour will compete at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse available is $7,400,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Armour at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ryan Armour Insights

Armour has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Armour has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Armour has had an average finish of 53rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Armour has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 46 -5 280 0 11 0 0 $455,024

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In his past five appearances at this event, Armour placed 60th in his only finish.

Armour has made the cut one time in his previous five entries in this event.

TPC Deere Run measures 7,289 yards for this tournament, 263 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,026).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

TPC Deere Run is 7,289 yards, six yards shorter than the average course Armour has played in the past year (7,295).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Armour's Last Time Out

Armour finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 51st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Armour was better than 47% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Armour failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Armour recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Armour's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.9.

In that last competition, Armour's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Armour ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Armour finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Armour Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.