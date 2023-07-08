The 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9 will feature Satoshi Kodaira in the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Kodaira at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Satoshi Kodaira Insights

Kodaira has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Kodaira has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Kodaira's average finish has been 49th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Kodaira has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Kodaira has made the cut in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 42 -5 280 0 10 0 0 $399,864

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Kodaira placed 30th in his lone recent finish at this event in three trips.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 263 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's event.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Kodaira has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,304 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be at 7,289 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Kodaira's Last Time Out

Kodaira finished in the 20th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He finished in the 95th percentile on par 4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 3.78 strokes on those 40 holes.

Kodaira was better than just 15% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Kodaira fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kodaira carded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Kodaira's 14 birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average of 5.9.

At that last tournament, Kodaira's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Kodaira ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kodaira recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Kodaira Odds to Win: +30000

