The 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run will have Scott Brown in the field in Silvis, Illinois from July 6- 9, up against the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 at stake.

Scott Brown Insights

Brown has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Brown has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Brown has had an average finish of 54th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Brown has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 50 -3 283 0 8 0 0 $221,220

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Brown's past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times and the top 10 three times. His average finish has been 13th.

Brown has made the cut in seven of his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 263 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's event.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

Brown will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,316 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Brown's Last Time Out

Brown was in the 10th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Brown shot better than only 22% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Brown did not record a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Brown had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.2).

Brown's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average (6.3).

In that most recent competition, Brown's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Brown finished the RBC Canadian Open recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Brown recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Brown Odds to Win: +75000

