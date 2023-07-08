Scott Piercy is set to compete at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run, with action from July 6- 9.

Scott Piercy Insights

Piercy has finished under par nine times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Piercy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Piercy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Piercy has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 33 -7 278 0 15 1 1 $996,913

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Piercy has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 29th.

Piercy has made the cut in three of his past five appearances at this tournament.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,026.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

TPC Deere Run checks in at 7,289 yards, seven yards longer than the average course Piercy has played in the past year (7,282 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy was in the 99th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 1.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.08 strokes on those 24 holes.

Piercy was better than 99% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 2.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Piercy fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Piercy recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.7).

Piercy had more birdies or better (13) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Piercy carded a bogey or worse on three of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Piercy finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on three of the four par-5s, more than the field's average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Piercy finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

