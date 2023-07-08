The John Deere Classic is underway, and Seonghyeon Kim is currently in 115th place with a score of +1.

Looking to wager on Seonghyeon Kim at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Seonghyeon Kim Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Kim has shot under par eight times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Kim has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Kim's average finish has been 64th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Kim has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -4 270 0 19 1 1 $1.4M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Kim played this event was in 2023, and he finished 115th.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 278 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC Deere Run checks in at 7,289 yards, three yards longer than the average course Kim has played in the past year (7,286 yards).

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the 37th percentile among all competitors.

Kim shot better than just 24% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Kim recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kim had more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (1.9).

Kim had more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that last tournament, Kim had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Kim ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kim recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Kim Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.