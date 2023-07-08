Sung-Hoon Kang will hit the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois to compete in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. It's a par-71 that spans 7,289 yards, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Kang at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Sung-Hoon Kang Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Kang has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Kang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Kang has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Kang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 45 -5 282 0 7 0 0 $309,992

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Kang's past five appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 14th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 263 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

Courses that Kang has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,273 yards, 16 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Kang's Last Time Out

Kang was in the 92nd percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the 41st percentile of the field.

Kang shot better than 39% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Kang carded a birdie or better on four of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Kang carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.2).

Kang carded fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that last tournament, Kang posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Kang finished the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Kang had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Kang Odds to Win: +40000

