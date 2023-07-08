At the end of the first round of the John Deere Classic, Tommy Gainey is currently 138th with a score of +3.

Looking to place a wager on Tommy Gainey at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Tommy Gainey Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Gainey has scored better than par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Gainey has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Gainey has had an average finish of 86th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Gainey has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 86 -5 173 0 2 0 0 $45,442

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Gainey's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 60th.

Gainey has made the cut five times in his previous six entries in this event.

The most recent time Gainey played this event was in 2023, and he finished 138th.

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 278 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Gainey will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,315 yards during the past year.

Gainey's Last Time Out

Gainey was in the 44th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of par on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.46-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the first percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Gainey was better than 44% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Gainey failed to card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Gainey did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Gainey's one birdie or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average (6.3).

In that last tournament, Gainey's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Gainey ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Gainey recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Gainey Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Gainey's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.