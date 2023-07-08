Tyson Alexander will play at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse available is $7,400,000.00.

Tyson Alexander Insights

Alexander has finished below par twice, completed his day bogey-free once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Alexander has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Alexander has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 47 -4 279 0 9 1 1 $1.1M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 263 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

The courses that Alexander has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,276 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Alexander's Last Time Out

Alexander shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of competitors.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the fifth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Alexander was better than only 15% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Alexander did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Alexander had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Alexander had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent competition, Alexander's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Alexander finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Alexander carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Alexander Odds to Win: +50000

