From July 6- 9, Wesley Bryan will take to the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois to compete in the 2023 John Deere Classic. It's a par-71 that spans 7,289 yards, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Bryan at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Wesley Bryan Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Bryan has scored better than par once, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Bryan has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Bryan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 32 -11 278 0 2 0 1 $156,398

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Bryan's previous four entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been sixth.

Bryan has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Bryan will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,307 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Bryan's Last Time Out

Bryan finished in the 44th percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of par.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 34th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Bryan was better than just 9% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Bryan did not record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Bryan did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Bryan's one birdie or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average (6.3).

In that last tournament, Bryan's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Bryan ended the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Bryan underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Bryan Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.